In an email sent to Logitech customers and confirmed via Logitech's phone support, owners of Harmony Link devices will be in for an unpleasant surprise come March 16, 2018. Logitech is going to intentionally brick the Harmony Link that allows users to control home theater and other sound equipment using an app. The device was released in 2011.

This certainly raises a lot of red flags considering that paying customers who purchased hardware will no longer be able to use their devices. Upon purchase, users were not trying to buy a subscription or other service that requires ongoing payments. Logitech is offering up to a 35% discount off of a new Harmony Hub, but this seems like a rather poor way to try and get return customers.

The full text of the email sent to Logitech customers can be found below.

Dear [Customer Name], This is an important update regarding your Harmony Link. On March 16, 2018, Logitech will discontinue service and support for Harmony Link. Your Harmony Link will no longer function after this date. Although your Harmony Link is no longer under warranty, we are offering you a 35% discount on a new Harmony Hub. Harmony Hub offers app-based remote control features similar to Harmony Link, but with the added benefit of the ability to control many popular connected home devices. To receive your discounted Harmony Hub, go to logitech.com, add Harmony Hub to your cart, and use your personal one-time promotional code [promo code] during checkout. Thank you for being a Logitech customer and we hope you will take advantage of this offer to upgrade to a new Harmony Hub.If you have any questions or concerns about Harmony Link, please email the Harmony customer care team. Regards, Logitech Harmony Team

For now, Logitech customers are given no choice but to hand over more cash for new hardware if they want to continue using their Harmony Link hub and apps. From a consumer standpoint, this is absolutely unacceptable. To be clear, this refers to Harmony Link with model number 915-000144 and was originally released on October 1, 2011. The MSRP was $99.99 for the Harmony Link although is no longer being sold at this time.