Boston Dynamics, well-known for making the Internet’s most terrifying robots, is back at it. On Monday, the robotics design firm shared a new version of the SpotMini robot it debuted in June 2016.

The new SpotMini is decidedly less creepy than earlier bots for the simple fact that Boston Dynamics has outfitted it with a proper body, something Google was apparently averse to doing. Its movements are as lifelike as ever and it seems to be a bit quieter than earlier creations – no doubt good news for its new owner.

Boston Dynamics, if you recall, was scooped up by SoftBank earlier this year for an undisclosed sum.

