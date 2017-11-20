Last week brought news that Microsoft’s Xbox One X had sold over 80,000 units during its first week of release in the UK, matching the Nintendo Switch’s launch figures and exceeding those of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which were just over 50,000. While Microsoft’s consoles tend to sell very well in western countries like the US and UK, it’s usually a different story over in Japan, where local companies such as Nintendo and Sony rule supreme.

According to Famitsu, Microsoft’s 4K-capable console sold just 1639 units between November 6 and November 12, that places it behind the Nintendo 2DS XL and 3DS, PlayStation 4, and even the PlayStation Vita.

The best-selling console of that week was still the Nintendo Switch, which, over eight months since it launched, shifted a massive 84,593 units. But what's possibly more amazing is that some people are still buying Wii Us.

1. Nintendo Switch - 84,593 units

2. PlayStation 4 - 23,613 units

3. New Nintendo 2DS XL - 10,935 units

4. New Nintendo 3DS - 6,576 units

5. PlayStation 4 Pro - 6,028 units

6. PlayStation Vita - 3,023 units

7. Xbox One X - 1,639 units

8. Nintendo 2DS - 1,176 units

9. Xbox One S - 49 units

10. PlayStation 3 - 38 units

11. Wii U - 32 units

It was a similar story when the original Xbox One was released in Japan in December 2013. It only sold 23,562 units in its first four days, whereas the PS4 sold 309,000 units, and even the much-maligned Wii U managed to move 308,000 models.

As noted by Kotaku, there were plenty of stores across Japan announcing they had “sold out” of Xbox One X consoles on launch day, but it turned out that they weren’t selling them in the stores; the signs referred to preorders. A lack of interest meant the outlets only required enough Xbox One X stock to fill these preorders—the non-existent lines made the iPhone 8 launch day queues look impressive.

Microsoft probably won’t be too concerned about sales in Japan, though. The Xbox One X has been getting mostly positive reviews, and it’s expected to sell between 1 million and 1.5 million units before the end of this year.