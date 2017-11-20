Capcom has revealed that every character in Street Fighter V will be getting a new V-Trigger move as part of the game’s upcoming Arcade Edition update. Some of the new moves were highlighted in a fresh teaser trailer that recently dropped.

In addition to the secondary V-Triggers, Arcade Edition will also introduce new combo extenders, mix ups and abilities. The update will additionally introduce new UI improvements and gameplay modes (Arcade Mode and Extra Battle Mode).

Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition in early October with plans to launch the game on January 16 on PlayStation 4 and PC. It’ll be offered as a free downloadable update for those that already own Street Fighter V or can be purchased as a standalone game for $39.99.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will be playable at this year’s PlayStation Experience on December 9 and 10 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, should you be in town and want to give it a go ahead of launch.

