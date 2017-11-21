Over the past three months we’ve looked at 50 computers and upgraded 10 of them based on your guidance and voting.

The final winner of Season 1 is JC from the US with his smart looking Mini-ITX rig. By winning he'll be able to upgrade from the AMD APU and Radeon HD 6870 graphics card that he currently has to a Ryzen 5 processor with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, so congratulations to JC on winning the final episode. The upgrade package includes not just the Ryzen 5 1400 and GeForce card, but also an X370 motherboard with 8GB of DDR4 memory.

Also taking home a prize is SvDKILLSWITCH, for voting and commenting. He'll be getting a Ryzen 5 1500X courtesy of AMD, making him the 10th viewer to walk away with a bonus prize.

In total this season we gave away $5000 worth of PC upgrades and with the help of our sponsors well over $2000 worth of bonus prizes for viewers. It’s been a fun season and were keen to do it all over again in partnership with Hardware Unboxed. Right now we’re targeting February 2018 to start Season 2 and we'll be kickstarting that with a look back at Season 1 winners and their upgraded computers.

For those of you who have already submitted your PC but were not picked during Season 1, you don’t have to do it again for Season 2. That said, I strongly recommend you update your photos and provide the best shots you can. You can reply and post things in your private forum thread at any time.

We’ve had over 1,400 submissions so far and next season we’ll be picking 50 of the best. Photos really are everything, without good quality photos you simply won’t be selected. Looking at what we have to work with, I can almost guarantee that high quality photos will ensure your PC makes it onto season 2. Anyway as we get closer to the date, we’ll release another video containing important information about the series and any tweaks that we’ll be making.

That’s a wrap for Season 1. Hope you guys enjoyed it. Don't miss our wrap up video with the 10 winning submissions.