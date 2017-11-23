Huawei’s Honor V9 is a solid smartphone that sells at a reasonable price, but you might want to hold off buying one: the handset’s successor, the Honor V10, is right around the corner. And judging by the leaked images and listings, it looks like it could be a very compelling buy, especially for those after an impressive device without the flagship price tag.

The new image, which comes from microblogging site Weibo and has been confirmed by another Chinese source, shows the Honor V10 following the current smartphone trend of reduced bezels. Those on the sides are barely visible, while the top and bottom bezels appear minimal. It also comes with the same 18:9 aspect ratio used in devices such as LG’s V30.

The Honor V10 was recently certified by TEENA in China ahead of its November 28 launch in the country. We know it is powered by the same Kirin 970 chipset found in Huawei’s Mate 10, has a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, 6GB of RAM, and the choice of 64GB or 128GB of internal storage space.

There’s also a dual camera setup on the rear consisting of 16MP and 20MP sensors, along with a 13MP front-facing snapper. The handset packs a 3,750 mAh battery that comes with 22.5W SuperCharge support, and is thought to run EMUI 8.0 with Android 8.0 Oreo underneath.

The Honor V10 will most likely have a launch price of 2999 Yuan (around $455) when it arrives in China. The smartphone’s unveiling for international markets, where it could have a different name, is expected to take place at a London event on December 5.