Razer has also sent us their list of Black Friday discounts. We often recommend their mice and we certainly like their (admitedly expensive) laptops, so this may be a good time to jump on the opportunity if you were looking into buying either of those. We haven't had the best long-term experience with Razer keyboards however, so keep that in mind (instead we'd opt for more traditional mechanicals from Das or Corsair).

Below are the suggested prices for Amazon listings which may differ a bit once they go live. Most of the deals are already live:

Up to $50 off Razer’s newest line of gaming mice

Razer Blade Laptops on Razerzone and via multiple retailers Amazon / Best Buy / Microsoft, etc. starting 11/23-12/2

Up to $350 off Razer Blade Stealth 12.5”/13” starting at $1,249 for a 4K UHD model Blade Stealth 12.5” 4K UHD ($1599.99/$1249.99)

Up to $200 off Razer Blade 14”starting at $1,749 ($2099)

Up to $300 off Razer Blade Pro 17”starting at $1,999 ($2299.99)

Up to $40 off Razer’s newest line of gaming keyboards

Up to $40 off Razer’s newest line of gaming headsets

Up to $20 off Razer Mouse Mats