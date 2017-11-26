New Windows search interface borrows heavily from macOS Press clover-space on a Mac (aka apple-space or command-space to Apple users) and you get a search box slap bang in the middle of the screen; type things into it and it'll show you all the things it can find that match. On Windows, you can do the same kind of thing—hit the Windows key and then start typing—but the results are shown in the bottom left of your screen, in the Start menu or Cortana pane. Ars Technica

Ciao, Chrome: Firefox Quantum is the browser built for 2017 It's been years since I gave a second thought to my web browser. Safari's fine, Microsoft Edge is whatever, I think Opera still exists? None have ever offered much reason to switch away from Chrome, Google's fast, simple web tool. I'm not the only one who feels this way, either: Chrome commands nearly 60 percent of the browser market, and is more than four times as popular as the second-place finisher, Firefox. Chrome won the browser wars. Wired

Samsung to unveil Micro LED TV at CES Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to unveil a Micro LED TV at the Consumer Electronics Show next year. According to ZDNet Korea, the top of the line TV will be 150 inches. It will be commercialised sometime next year after the unveiling at Las Vegas, the report added. The same technology that Samsung used for its 4K resolution cinema LED has been applied but smaller, the report said, and the model is aimed at the home theatre market. ZDNet

New approach uses light instead of robots to assemble electronic components An international team of researchers has developed a new light-based manipulation method that could one day be used to mass produce electronic components for smartphones, computers and other devices. A cheaper and faster way to produce these components could make it less expensive to connect everyday objects — from clothing to household appliances — to the internet, advancing the concept known as the Internet of Things. The Optical Society

Name+DOB+SSN=FAFSA Data Gold Mine KrebsOnSecurity has sought to call attention to online services which expose sensitive consumer data if the user knows a handful of static details about a person that are broadly for sale in the cybercrime underground, such as name, date of birth, and Social Security Number. Perhaps the most eye-opening example of this is on display at fafsa.ed.gov, the Web site set up by the U.S. Department of Education for anyone interested in applying for federal student financial aid. KrebsOnSecurity

How a Wi-Fi pineapple can steal your data (and how to protect yourself from it) In popular media, hackers are often portrayed as an elite cabal of ski mask aficionados and computer experts that can keyboard mash their way into any digital device. But what if I told you that you can also pwn almost any internet connected device around you, even if you can’t tell an SSL from an SSID? Motherbard.Vice

Tea light charger monitor Some time ago I bought some Electric Tea Lights that are charged using a wireless charger. This charger has a power LED that shows when the Lights are charged. After 10 hours of charging the charges switches off. It seemed, however, that there is an issue with the charger since the power LED that shows if the charger is active is always on... Instructables

Kinesis' Freestyle Edge ergonomic gaming keyboard reviewed 2017 is coming to a close before long. I'm not getting any younger, and neither are my wrists. I've been fortunate to avoid the worst of repetitive strain injuries so far, but the occasional aches and intermittent numbness in my wrists and fingers are getting harder and harder to ignore. The Tech Report

There's some intense web scans going on for Bitcoin and Ethereum wallets With both Bitcoin and Ethereum price hitting all-time highs in the past seven days, cyber-criminals have stepped up efforts to search and steal funds stored in these two cryptocurrencies. These mass Internet scanning campaigns have been recently picked up by various honeypots installed by security researchers across the Internet. Bleeping Computer

Something is wrong on the internet As someone who grew up on the internet, I credit it as one of the most important influences on who I am today. I had a computer with internet access in my bedroom from the age of 13. It gave me access to a lot of things which were totally inappropriate for a young teenager, but it was OK. Medium