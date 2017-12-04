Virtual Reality is now more popular among consumers than ever before, partly due to the headsets’ price cuts. But given the nature of VR, some people are still uncomfortable with spending hundreds of dollars on something that may have lasting appeal. For Playstation 4/Pro owners, Sony’s PSVR free trial program let them try before they buy. It turned out to be so popular that the registration list filled up almost straight away.

US PlayStation Plus members had the opportunity to try a PSVR unit in their homes, for free, for two weeks. The package was made up of the headset, a necessary PlayStation camera, two move controllers, a copy of Skyrim VR, and a demo disk. The only thing not included was the PS4 itself.

Those who signed up had to provide Sony with their credit card number. If they decide to hold on to the VR package after 14 days, they’re charged $299.99 and get to keep everything. It's a pretty great deal, considering the Skyrim package, which launched on November 17, usually retails at $449.99.

Despite Sony's plan to keep registrations open until December 14, the 1400 available demo units were snapped up very quickly, at which point the company shut down registrations. But given its success, don’t be surprised to see a similar promotion arrive sometime in the future.

While the PlayStation VR might not be able to match the PC-powered Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, it made up almost half of the record one million VR headsets sold in the third quarter of this year.