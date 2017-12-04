Google over the weekend kicked off the “year-in-review” season with the publication of its Best of Google Play list. The annual occurrence highlights the best apps, games, movies, books, TV shows and music of 2017 and gives us an opportunity to reflect before welcoming in the New Year in a few short weeks.

According to Google, Socratic – Math Answers & Homework Help was the best overall app of 2017 while CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars was the best game of the year. Other categories, however, didn’t have a clear-cut winner but rather, a collection of top titles. For example, Moana, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Wonder Woman, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Doctor Strange all surfaced under the best movies of 2017 category.

Entries in the best of TV 2017 section include Game of Thrones, Rick and Morty, The Walking Dead, The Big Bang Theory and Doctor Who while 13 Reasons Why by Jay Asher, Ready Player One by Ernest Cline, It from Stephen King and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k by Mark Manson were among the year’s best books.

For trend-followers interested in digging deeper, Google has several sub-categories to explore such as most competitive, most social, most innovative, best for kids and so on. There are also multiple “most popular” categories which presumably are based on downloads rather than overall satisfaction.

With 2018 just around the corner, you can be certain that plenty more "best of" lists are on the way.