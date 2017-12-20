Christmas is the season of giving, especially when it comes to games. After it announced free Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and World in Conflict giveaways earlier this month, Ubisoft has now added Watch Dogs to the list and reopened its previous offer. Additionally, Good Old Games (GOG) is letting users download supernatural adventure Oxenfree at no charge for a limited time.

Ubisoft had announced that users of its Uplay service could download excellent RTS title World in Conflict up until December 11, at which point Black Flag would become free until December 18. Now, both games are once again available for nothing, this time until December 23, along with the original Watch Dogs, a third-person, open-world GTA-style game that really isn’t as bad as people remember.

Ubisoft also gave Watch Dogs away free for a limited time back in November. It’s still $29.99 on Steam, so this is a pretty good offer.

Additionally, GOG is getting in on the free games act. As part of its big holiday sale, the site is giving away Oxenfree for nothing. But you better move quickly; the deal is only available until tomorrow (December 21).

Oxenfree’s story has been compared to Stranger Things, a Twilight Zone episode, and even Scooby-Doo. The majority of its reviews have been positive, with the dialogue and impact of player choices coming in for particular praise.

Other offers available as part of GOG’s sale, which runs until December 26, include puzzler Gorogoa for $12, the fantastic Cuphead for $17, and possibly my favorite game of all time, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition, for just $20. Also, you'll receive Hard West for free if you spend over $15, while spending over $40 gets you Master of Orion.