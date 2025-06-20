Something to look forward to: AMD has reportedly been working on its next-generation GPU architecture for at least two years. The new architecture will be called UDNA, replacing the RDNA name, and is expected to deliver significantly faster performance than RDNA 4. A tipster has now shared details about the rumored HDMI configuration of the first-generation UDNA GPUs.

According to Kepler_L2, UDNA GPUs – codenamed GFX13 – will support 64 Gbps and 80 Gbps bandwidths over HDMI 2.2 connections. If the report is accurate, it would mean that AMD's next-generation GPUs won't fully utilize the potential of HDMI 2.2, which supports bandwidths of up to 96 Gbps – also referred to as Ultra96.

HDMI2.2 64G and 80G 🧐 – Kepler (@Kepler_L2) June 19, 2025

GFX13 GPUs will not support Ultra96, despite adopting the HDMI 2.2 standard, because they won't utilize the Fixed Rate Link technology that boosts the maximum data transfer rate to 96 Gbps. It's unclear why AMD has chosen not to offer Ultra96 connectivity with its next-gen graphics cards, but it could be a cost-saving measure.

According to the HDMI Forum, the enhanced 96 Gbps bandwidth supports uncompressed video at extremely high resolutions and refresh rates – such as 4K at 480 Hz and 8K at 240 Hz with full 4:4:4 chroma sampling. It can even handle 10K and 12K video at up to 120 Hz, potentially making it a valuable tool for niche professional use cases.

AMD is rumored to launch its UDNA graphics cards in 2026, targeting both gamers and professionals. Reports suggest that Sony's PS6 will also use UDNA graphics, although it's unclear whether the CPU will be based on Zen 4 or Zen 5 architecture.

AMD confirmed last year that it will once again unify its gaming and data center GPU architectures, having split them into RDNA (for gaming) and CDNA (for data centers) in 2020. The company hopes that the combined UDNA architecture will make it easier for developers to optimize GPUs for different use cases.

The HDMI 2.2 standard was officially published by the HDMI Forum during CES 2025 in January. The new standard is backward compatible with older HDMI connectors, so it will work with any existing HDMI port.

However, taking advantage of all the best HDMI 2.2 features will require new Ultra96 Certified cables. The latest standard is likely to be incorporated into new devices in the near future, with compatible cables expected to launch in the third or fourth quarter of this year.