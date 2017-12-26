If you're a fan of the Star Trek universe, you've probably already heard of Star Trek: Bridge Crew. Released back in May, Bridge Crew brought Star Trek's exciting sci-fi universe into the world of virtual reality, allowing players to take over the bridge of their own spacecraft.

Developed by Ubisoft, Bridge Crew has been met with a "Very Positive" user reception on Steam, despite a few below-average reviews from prominent gaming news outlets. In the game, players must "operate as a crew to make strategic decisions and coordination actions as a Captain, Helm, Tactical or Engineer."

As intriguing as that sounds, there's no denying that the need to own a virtual reality headset has proved to be a significant barrier to entry for many potential players, both in terms of price and often-beefy VR system requirements.

Fortunately for those players, Ubisoft understands these issues and recently updated Bridge Crew to be playable for gamers without VR headsets.

In a Dev Diary YouTube video, the Bridge Crew team explained their decision:

"At its heart, Bridge Crew has always been a social experience. It's about bringing people together to fly a starship and now we've removed one of the barriers to that."

If you want to check out Bridge Crew for yourself, now is the perfect time to do so. The title is currently available for $24.99 as part of Steam's ongoing Winter Sale (ending on January 4). It is normally priced at $49.99.