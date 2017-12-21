The New Year is rapidly approaching but Valve has found time to squeeze in one last Steam sale. The Steam Winter Sale 2017 runs through January 4 with discounts on thousands of titles for Windows, Mac and Linux.

The front page is as good a place as any to start. There, you’ll find deals like 50 percent off Tekken 7 (down to $24.99), Portal 2 at a 90 percent discount (just $1.99), Middle-earth: Shadow or War for 30 percent off (yours for $41.99), Poly Bridge for 50 percent off (now $5.99), Grand Theft Auto V at 60 percent off ($23.99) and Elite Dangerous at a 75 percent discount (now just $7.49).

If you’re like me, you’ll head straight to the bargain bin where Valve has several classic games on offer for under $5 including Borderlands 2 ($4.99), Terraria ($4.99), Left 4 Dead 2 ($1.99), Castle Crashers ($2.99), Euro Truck Simulator 2 ($4.99) and Star Wars – Knights of the Old Republic ($3.99).

The Steam Winter Sale is accompanied by The Steam Awards. From today through January 2, you can vote on various awards (a new category is launched each day). Today’s vote is for the “Choice Matter” award between Dishonored 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, The Walking Dead: A New Frontier and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Winners will be announced on January 3.

Are you planning on picking up anything new for the holidays? One of these days, I’m going to buy The Witness… I promise.