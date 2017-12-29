We like to use IPVanish for all our VPN needs and they're currently running a sale dubbed "Guard Your Gadgets" encouraging everyone to secure their new connected devices. The offer features a rarely-seen 2-year plan for $3.33 a month – billed once at $79.99.

It doesn't beat the Black Friday sale we promoted on Thanksgiving (for about $10), but it comes close enough and it's a solid ~70% discount on a top tier VPN. The offer only lasts until Monday, January 1st.

In our experience IPVanish speeds are pretty good and the server selection is great, too. The full feature list is above, including zero logs and unlimited traffic. IPVanish has apps for Windows, macOS and Ubuntu, Android and iOS, it can be set up on your router, and as a key defining feature, it's also got an Amazon FireTV app and it's widely used for Kodi streaming.

IPVanish lets you run up to 5 simultaneous connections, too. That's $3.33 a month for a top rated VPN you can truly rely on.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.