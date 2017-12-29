Qualcomm earlier this month revealed tantalizing details regarding its next mobile chipset, the highly-anticipated Snapdragon 845. Missing alongside the list of features and specifications, however, was information detailing which phones will be powered by the new chip.

Now, thanks to a leak from Chinese social media site Weibo, those details – albeit unconfirmed – have arrived. Best yet, the list even provides the month in which in a phone is expected to debut.

The action allegedly gets started in February with the release of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ as well as the LG G7 and G7+. Two months later in April, consumers can expect to see the Xiaomi Mi7 followed by the HTC U12 in May.

June will be a busy month with the debut of the ZTE Nubia Z18, the OnePlus 6 and the Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A. Things pick back up in August with the Nokia 10 followed in September by Samsung’s Note 9, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and the LG V40.

October will be the busiest month of all as the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are expected, as are the HTC U12+, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the ZTE Nubia Z18S. November will bring a new Moto Z and to wrap things up in December, we can expect to see the OnePlus 6T and a Samsung-branded phone labeled the W2019 (perhaps that won’t arrive until 2019 as the name suggests?).

Some will argue that this isn’t exactly breaking news because of course next year’s flagships will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845. What’s potentially newsworthy here are the proposed launch dates. Again, nothing has been confirmed, but looking at previous release schedules, nothing on the list seems all that unlikely.