Applying filters to pictures and videos has become a popular pastime among social media users but it seems Nvidia is eager to bring that feature to a new crowd - gamers.

Nvidia Freestyle, as the new feature is called, will allow gamers to apply themed filters over the top of certain games, including Battlefield 3, Assassin's Creed, World of Warcraft and dozens of others.

Though this may seem like an early April Fools' joke, it's clear that quite a bit of thought has gone into developing this new feature. Freestyle is launching with a pretty robust set of filters to choose from including Sepia, Retro, Night Mode and Colorblind, just to name a few. Nvidia claims there are "a total of 15 filters with 38 different settings."

While some of these filters do serve a purpose -- Night Mode could be useful to those who face eye strain while gaming late at night and Colorblind mode makes it easier to distinguish between colors -- most of them appear to be designed purely with fun in mind.

Indeed, Nvidia claims Freestyle is mostly intended to serve as an outlet for creativity, citing examples like "[creating] a retro war-themed filter for your favorite FPS or [enhancing] color and contrast to make a game look more photorealistic" as possible uses for the new feature.

Nvidia Freestyle is available now through the GeForce Experience Beta.