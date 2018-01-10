Apple’s battery woes are continuing. Over in Zurich, Switzerland, one of the company’s many stores had to be evacuated after an iPhone 6s Plus battery overheated and starting emitting smoke.

Zurich police report that a store worker—probably a member of the genius team—suffered minor burns when removing the overheating battery from the handset. All three emergency services attended the store, and six people received medical care at the site, though they were not seriously hurt and nobody required a hospital visit.

A police statement said there was “a slight buildup of smoke, which led to around 50 customers and employees having to leave the business temporarily.”

“The staff responded well and correctly,” said the police. “It sprinkled quartz sand over the overheated battery so that the smoke could be contained and sucked out after switching on the ventilation.”

The store is already open and running normally once again. Both the iPhone and its battery are now being examined by the Zurich forensic institute to determine the cause of the overheating.

Local media are reporting that the device was brought in to have its battery replaced. From laptops to hoverboards to the Note 7 disaster, there have been plenty of times when lithium-ions have dangerously overheated and caught fire these last few years, but thankfully for Apple, this appears to be an isolated incident.

Last month, Apple admitted to releasing a feature that throttles performance in some of its older handsets to prevent unexpected shutdowns caused by, among other things, older batteries. The company has made its discounted battery replacement program available to all affected iPhones. Whether the iPhone 6s Plus in this instance was having its battery replaced because of the performance throttling issue is unclear.

Middle image courtesy of 20min