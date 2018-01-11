Nintendo on Thursday during its Nintendo Direct broadcast announced a remastered version of Dark Souls destined for its hybrid Switch console.

The action role-playing game from developer FromSoftware and publisher Bandai Namco originally launched on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in late 2011 as a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls. The title, considered by many to be one of the best video games ever created, was ported to Windows PC less than a year later.

Bandai Namco later in the day revealed that Dark Souls Remastered is also heading to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. The game will include the downloadable add-on Artorias of the Abyss and feature a higher resolution with improved visuals. Support for up to six simultaneous players in multiplayer / co-op is additionally being added, we’re told.

It all goes down on May 25. In the interim, enjoy the announcement trailer.

