After a nearly two-year wait, PC gamers will finally get a chance to play Final Fantasy XV. The title, originally released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2016, will touch down on the PC on March 6, Square Enix has confirmed.

The PC version of Final Fantasy XV, called the "Windows Edition", will include all of the season pass DLC (Episodes Gladiolus, Prompto and Ignis as well as multiplayer), extra bosses, a new dungeon, an in-game vehicle and a first-person mode.

Of course, since PC owners have the luxury of having whatever performance they desire, the PC version of Final Fantasy does include support for native 4K and 8K resolutions in HDR. High-quality ambient occlusion and "advanced hair simulation" are also supported. The system specifications are listed below:

Minimum Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD FX-6100

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760, GTX 1050, or AMD Radeon R9 280

RAM: 8GB

Screen Resolution: 1,280 x 720

Recommended Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD FX-8350

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

RAM: 16GB

Screen Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080

Recommended Specifications (4K HDR):

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

RAM: 16GB

Screen Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 (4K)

Console players who missed out on the original 2016 release will have a chance to get the "Royal Edition." which comes with all of the content from the PC version and will cost $50. Console owners who already own the game can download a $20 add-on called the "Royal Pack" which also includes all of the added content. The Royal Edition also comes with new box art from veteran Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano. Both the Royal Edition and Royal Pack add-on will arrive on March 6, the same as the PC version.