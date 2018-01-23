Apple just rolled out iOS 11.2.5 which, among other things, has added support for the upcoming HomePod smart speaker. When you get your new HomePod, you will be able to easily transfer your Apple ID and purchased music as well as Siri and Wi-Fi settings during setup. However, HomePod was not Apple’s only concern with this update.

Now iPhone and iPad users can ask Siri to read the news. The assistant will respond by reading the prominent headlines of the day plus a summary of the article. By default, it is set to grab stories from The Washington Post but users can configure it for Fox News, NPR and CNN as well. You can even narrow down the news by using terms like sports, business or music in your Siri query.

The update also includes many fixes on the backend including:

Addresses an issue that could cause the Phone app to display incomplete information in the call list

Fixes an issue that caused Mail notifications from some Exchange accounts to disappear from the Lock screen when unlocking iPhone X with Face ID

Addresses an issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order

Fixes an issue in CarPlay where Now Playing controls become unresponsive after multiple track changes

Adds ability for VoiceOver to announce playback destinations and AirPod battery level

The chaiOS bug that we reported on last week has also been addressed in 11.2.5. The update additionally fixes several other issues and defends against malicious code execution in the operating system.

Version 11.2.5 is ready to go right now if you haven't already installed it. You can read the full patch notes on the features update and security content pages.

Image via The Verge