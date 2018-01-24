Apple faced quite a bit of customer backlash recently after confirming that they do indeed throttle the performance of older iPhones. In their defense, the company stated they only did so to preserve the battery life of older devices, not to perform "planned obsolescence" by subtly pushing users to upgrade to the latest hardware.

Regardless of their reasoning, numerous investigations and lawsuits have since been leveled against the company, prompting Apple to take steps to patch things up with their user base.

Soon after the incident gained traction with the media, the company offered $29 (discounted from $79) battery replacements to owners of the iPhone 6 or newer, an offer that will remain good until late December. Furthermore, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently said the company would let users turn off the controversial performance throttling in an upcoming iOS update.

We now know exactly which update that will be: iOS 11.3. While the new version is available right now in the form of a beta, it doesn't include the ability to turn off performance throttling just yet. That functionality will apparently arrive with the public release sometime in spring.

Aside from the performance throttling toggle, iOS 11.3 will also be bringing "new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced," new ARKit functionality to allow for the placement of objects on vertical surfaces, a new "Health Records" feature and more.

You can view Apple's full iOS 11.3 update preview here.