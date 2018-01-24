Full of crazy ideas and seemingly impossible challenges, Alphabet's moonshot factory has graduated its latest product from theory to reality. Chronicle is the latest standalone company operated by the Google empire and will focus on cybercrime and security.

While not nearly as exciting as large balloons offering high-speed Internet, storing energy with salts or creating prototype autonomous vehicles, cyber security is an important problem to solve. IT staff can be overwhelmed by influxes of alerts and breach warnings that often pose little direct threat. In response, Chronicle is working on a digital "immune system" that can combat and adapt to changing threats over time.

According to Chronicle, all of the information required to detect cyber attacks can be found within an entity's current systems. The problem lies with accessing information, scanning it for relevant clues of cyber attacks and then acting on the data in a timely manner. Reducing the time of detection with the help of massive amounts of storage and compute power paired with machine learning could save businesses significant amounts of money.

It can take several months to find a sophisticated cyber attack. Chronicle aims to realistically reduce this time to a few days or even just hours. Although it can take only a few minutes to cause massive consequences, early detection greatly reduces the potential damages that can be caused.

Chronicle is now the third company that has graduated from moonshot status into a standalone operation, following in the footsteps of Waymo and Verily. No customers have been identified by Alphabet although Chronicle is now seeking to form its own relationships directly with enterprise clients interested in trying new security and data analysis tools.

Since Chronicle is no longer a part of the moonshot factory, more resources will be available to pursue robotics and free-space optics applications. There is truly no telling what else will appear from Alphabet as technology continues to advance.