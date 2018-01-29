Team Magenta is going green. The nation’s third largest wireless provider on Monday unveiled plans to move to 100 percent renewable electricity by 2021.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere said moving to renewable energy isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s also smart business. The company expects to cut energy costs by around $100 million in the next 15 years as a result of the move.

T-Mobile’s path to 100 percent renewable energy will largely be paved by wind. The carrier signed a major wind power deal with a farm in Oklahoma in April 2017 that went online this past December. Now, they’ve finalized a contract for 160 MWs from Infinity Renewables’ Solomon Forks Wind Project in Kansas that’s slated to spin up early next year.

Combined, the deals will generate 320 MWs for T-Mobile which is estimated to meet 60 percent of the carrier’s total nationwide energy needs. To reach the full 100 percent, T-Mobile says it will buy enough wind power to account for every unit of electricity it consumes.

To help the Un-carrier stay on track, the company has joined RE100, a collaborative, global initiative that unites more than 100 of the world’s most influential businesses in their goal to reach 100 percent renewable electricity. Existing members include Nike, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Ikea and eBay, just to name a few.

T-Mobile will share electricity data with RE100 on an annual basis who will then report on the carrier’s progress.