In brief: Samsung's recently released ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge might not be proving too successful. While reviews of the handset have mostly been positive, there are signs that it isn't selling as well as expected, even in Samsung's home country of South Korea.

According to industry sources cited by SamMobile, Galaxy S25 Edge sales have failed to meet expectations. There have also been several indications that the phone isn't in high demand.

One interesting sign that the S25 Edge isn't setting the world on fire relates to the pre-order bonuses. In some markets, these bonuses started improving as the phone's launch drew closer. This suggested that Samsung needed to offer better incentives to attract more buyers as early pre-order figures were low.

Something else that's a bit suspicious is that Samsung has not revealed S25 Edge sales figures in Korea. The company usually likes to boast about the number of buyers in its home market, where Samsung products are obviously very popular, but it doesn't seem keen on revealing the number of people who bought the device.

SamMobile adds that "sources" say consumer interest in the Galaxy S25 Edge is far below what Samsung expected.

Samsung's latest handset has plenty of positive reviews, but many do note that the thinness and lightness come with compromises. At $1,099, it's $200 more than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which offers 200MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto, and 50MP periscope telephoto lenses. The S25 Edge, meanwhile, is limited to 200MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide lenses.

The Ultra also has a larger capacity battery, a built-in S Pen (which the Edge does not support), and a slightly larger screen with anti-reflective coating. It has more RAM and storage than the Edge, too: up to 16GB RAM and 1TB vs. 12GB RAM and up to 512GB.

It's certainly possible that the S25 Edge's popularity will increase as time passes. YouTube Channel JerryRigEverything recently carried out durability tests on the handset and it passed with flying colors, surviving both the bend and flame tests, so consumers might at least feel more confident that it's not going to break in their pockets.