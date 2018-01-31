Iron Galaxy, the maker of Killer Instinct, has just announced that its upcoming new IP, Extinction, will be out on April 10.

The countdown has begun. Extinction is coming on 4/10! https://t.co/jds5tP7Iuk — Extinction (@ExtinctionMG) January 30, 2018

The title, which was announced at E3 2017, has players fighting hordes of monsters including massive ogres called "Ravenii." The scale of the giants is reminiscent of the colossi in Shadow of the Colossus. Players will have to master aerial attacks and climbing techniques to take the big baddies down. In fact, it almost sounds like a spiritual successor to the 12-year-old Sony game from the mind of Fumito Ueda.

“Travel horizontally and vertically, perform wall runs, and use your whip as a vault to perform devastating air assaults,” says Iron Galaxy. “Master dynamic combat maneuvers to effectively traverse the giant beasts and expose their weak points, progressing along different skill trees to develop a path best suited to your playstyle.”

The game will feature a story-rich campaign as well as trials and a wave-assault mode called “Extinction.” The alternative modes will have unique objectives and rewards. Pre-orders will also receive an exclusive trial depending on where you order the game.

Best Buy: “Short Fuse” bonus trial featuring unique objectives.

GameStop: “Last Legs” and “Heads, You Win” timed trials focused on combat.

PlayStation Store: “Double Trouble” trial that asks Avil to use speed, strength, and skill.

Microsoft Store: “Brightsteel City” challenge trial.

All these features are great but I have not even mentioned the best feature of all. Iron Galaxy has made it a point not to have microtransactions in Extinction. That’s right. No loot boxes will be offered. It will not have an in-game store to buy powerful items or cosmetics. It's just back to the good old roots of gaming for this one.

Extinction will land April 10 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with two versions. The Standard Edition will go for $59.99 and the Deluxe Edition, which includes the season pass, will be $69.99. The season pass can also be purchased separately for $14.99.