Software engineering is one of tech's most prosperous fields, but many aspiring programmers are often discouraged by its steep learning curve. The Software Engineering Mastery Bundle is the ideal solution for newcomers to the field, delivering seven beginner-friendly courses on JavaScript, C++, Ruby, and a host of other development tools, and it's on sale for $35.

This collection boasts more than 40 hours of content spread across seven courses. Jump in, and you'll get up and running with the programming essentials, like manipulating data structures with JavaScript and exploring variables, constants, conditionals, and arrays with C++. Then, you'll take your knowledge to the advanced level as you experiment with test-driven development and learn how to create dynamic, fast websites using PHP CodeIgniter.

The Software Engineering Mastery Bundle normally retails for $310, but TechSpot readers can get it on sale for $35, saving nearly 90% off the usual price.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.