Microsoft and Google typically schedule their annual developer conferences within a week or two of each other. That won’t be the case this year, however, as we learned on Thursday that the two conferences will overlap this year.

Microsoft on Twitter announced its Build conference will return to Seattle on May 7-9 and will be hosted at the Washington State Convention Center. Google’s annual I/O conference, if you recall, takes place May 8-10 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in the company’s hometown of Mountain View, California.

That’s not exactly ideal, especially for hardcore developers that typically attend both conferences. Where it could get tricky, however, is for members of the tech press that have an interest in covering both events.

Registration for Build 2018 opens at 9:00 AM Pacific on February 15. A full conference pass will set you back $2,495 and includes access to all sessions and content as well as complementary meals. Microsoft is even offering a template that you can download and send to your manager in hopes of justifying the trip.

Google, meanwhile, will host a drawing for tickets to I/O. Look for Google’s ticket window to open February 22 at 10:00 AM Pacific and remain open through February 27 at 5:00 PM Pacific.