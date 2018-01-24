Google’s annual developer conference will once again be hosted in the company’s hometown of Mountain View, California.

Rather than come right out and say as much, however, the search giant led Internet sleuths on a bit of a treasure hunt to uncover the date and venue. Fortunately, it didn’t take long for the collective Internet to crack the puzzle.

The clues started on Twitter with a cryptic posting featuring some binary code that led to a URL: google.com/io. Navigating to the page leads you to Google Street View where yet another journey begins as you work your way through an office building in search of additional clues.

I won’t spoil everything that lies ahead should you want to explore it for yourself although the end result is the date and location: May 8-10 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View.

Also of interest is a particular room in the building featuring a pineapple cake sitting on a table. Some speculate this could be a clue as to the eventual name of Google’s next version of Android. Could Android P stand for Android Pineapple? Only time will tell.

A calendar sitting on the reception desk offers what is likely another clue – the date of August 5. Perhaps this is the date Google is targeting for Android P’s launch?

What other clues were you able to pick up on during your virtual tour? Feel free to share in the comments section below!