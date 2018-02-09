The ever-popular VLC media player is receiving a pretty big update today. The software's creator, VideoLAN, has announced the full release of VLC 3.0, dubbed "Vetinari." The update adds a host of new features, roughly 1,500 bug fixes and full availability across all major operating systems and platforms for the first time.

VLC users will now be able to access the media player on Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and Chrome OS devices.

As far as new features go, VLC 3.0 will be adding HDR video support (currently only on Windows 10), support for 360-degree video with 3D audio as well as 8K content, the ability to browse network drives, support for HiDPI on Windows 10, Chromecast functionality and much more.

Chromecast support is one of the more exciting new additions in VLC 3.0, largely because it will allow users to stream content in formats that aren't typically available with Google's device, including DVD.

For a full list of VLC 3.0's improvements and a download links go here. Mobile and smart TV users can access the new VLC player through their supported device's app store.