VLC media player is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player that plays most multimedia files as well as discs, devices, and network streaming.

It supports many new devices inputs, formats, metadata and improves most of the current ones, preparing for the next-gen codecs. For subtitles you can download VLSub.

What's New:

Core:

Fix snapshotting with subtitles when using hardware acceleration

Fix green/missing line/column when the picture dimensions are odd

Decoders:

Important improvements in hardware decoding for macOS, notably faster, supporting more samples and removing crashes/deadlocks

Improve compatibility for DxVA2 and D3D11 decoding, fix crashes when seeking and fix blacklisting of broken drivers

Fix SSA subtitles forced alignment

Fix E-AC-3 stuttering

Fix MIDI playback on macOS

Add playback support for ProRes 4444 XQ

Demux:

Fix wrong colors in some AVI files

Fix IFO files playback to start DVDs

Fix a crash with missing/invalid MPEG SDT

Update VP8/9/10 ISOBMFF bindings and improve HDR for those cases

Fix TTML inside MP4

Improve MP4 read of color information

Fix flac seeking and improve flac parsing

Improve mkv opening & seeking speed

Fix display of chapters with no name defined

Miscellaneous MKV crash fixes

Fix crash with multi-region DVDs

Fix audio being muted on DVD chapter change

Fix audio being muted when seeking in a BluRay disc

Access:

Avoid a crash/assert in FTP after seeking

Audio output:

Fix mmdevice default audio device handling

Fix "reset audio volume" being forcefully deactivated

Allow a default device to be used by VLC

Only warn once about misconfiguration for AUhal devices on macOS

Improve resampling and latency computation for CoreAudio

Passthrough is now disabled by default

Audio filters:

Fix audio stutter after unpausing with headphones

Fix silence when dolby-surround was mis-selected in preferences

Video output:

Fix OpenGL crashes or bad display with semi-planar chromas

Fix OpenGL interop (zero-copy) disabled for tvOS

Major rewrite of the iOS video output to fix numerous crashes

Important improvements of the D3D11 video output to use less memory and less GPU for HDR tone-mapping

Fix crop on vertical videos with Direct3D11

Fix Direct3D9 filters settings not being applied properly

Fix transform filters with hardware decoding

Fix snapshot and filters with HEVC hardware decoding

Fix a buffer overrun during GPU/CPU image copy

Fix glitches on DVD menus with Direct3D11

Fix non-HDR content playback on HDR screens with Direct3D11

Fix YUV full range displayed incorrectly in Direct3D11

Fix miscellaneous crashes in Direct3D11

Fix potential black screen with 10bits videos on Direct3D11

macOS:

Fix Growl notifications on recent macOS versions

Fix conversion output file name encoding

Fix crash reporting on macOS 10.7 and 10.8

Fix crash on exit

Fix remember playback position

Fix Blu-ray disc Java menu

Fix swiping on time slider to change position

Fix problems with restoring user name from keychain

Fix localization issues

Qt:

Fix last folder used in open dialogs

Allow to customize the seek jump when using the mousewheel

Fix fullscreen controller positionment on multiscreen setups

Fix pasted URLs not being trimmed

Fix jump size not being configurable

Fix missing time labels updates

Fix playback speed slider not accepting 1.0x value

Fix raw input dump

Fix window size after a fullscreen playback

Misc:

Fix lua rc & oldrc interfaces host specification

Fix crashes when searching for renderers

Relocate localedir for Linux (improves snap i18n support)

Fix VDPAU GLX usage on Linux

Improve support for NetBSD

Fix MSI script for Windows

Fix libvlc_media_list not going to next media

Fix character encoding on win32 consoles

Miscellaneous chromecast improvements

Fix missing OSD navigation feedback

Various VLSub improvements

lua: Fix scripts not being loaded on some filesystems

lua: Add vlc.io APIs to handle UTF-8 paths

