VLC Media Player 3.0.2
A highly portable and popular multimedia player for multiple audio and video formats.
VLC media player is a free and open source cross-platform multimedia player that plays most multimedia files as well as discs, devices, and network streaming.
It supports many new devices inputs, formats, metadata and improves most of the current ones, preparing for the next-gen codecs. For subtitles you can download VLSub.
Core:
- Fix snapshotting with subtitles when using hardware acceleration
- Fix green/missing line/column when the picture dimensions are odd
Decoders:
- Important improvements in hardware decoding for macOS, notably faster, supporting more samples and removing crashes/deadlocks
- Improve compatibility for DxVA2 and D3D11 decoding, fix crashes when seeking and fix blacklisting of broken drivers
- Fix SSA subtitles forced alignment
- Fix E-AC-3 stuttering
- Fix MIDI playback on macOS
- Add playback support for ProRes 4444 XQ
Demux:
- Fix wrong colors in some AVI files
- Fix IFO files playback to start DVDs
- Fix a crash with missing/invalid MPEG SDT
- Update VP8/9/10 ISOBMFF bindings and improve HDR for those cases
- Fix TTML inside MP4
- Improve MP4 read of color information
- Fix flac seeking and improve flac parsing
- Improve mkv opening & seeking speed
- Fix display of chapters with no name defined
- Miscellaneous MKV crash fixes
- Fix crash with multi-region DVDs
- Fix audio being muted on DVD chapter change
- Fix audio being muted when seeking in a BluRay disc
Access:
- Avoid a crash/assert in FTP after seeking
Audio output:
- Fix mmdevice default audio device handling
- Fix "reset audio volume" being forcefully deactivated
- Allow a default device to be used by VLC
- Only warn once about misconfiguration for AUhal devices on macOS
- Improve resampling and latency computation for CoreAudio
- Passthrough is now disabled by default
Audio filters:
- Fix audio stutter after unpausing with headphones
- Fix silence when dolby-surround was mis-selected in preferences
Video output:
- Fix OpenGL crashes or bad display with semi-planar chromas
- Fix OpenGL interop (zero-copy) disabled for tvOS
- Major rewrite of the iOS video output to fix numerous crashes
- Important improvements of the D3D11 video output to use less memory and less GPU for HDR tone-mapping
- Fix crop on vertical videos with Direct3D11
- Fix Direct3D9 filters settings not being applied properly
- Fix transform filters with hardware decoding
- Fix snapshot and filters with HEVC hardware decoding
- Fix a buffer overrun during GPU/CPU image copy
- Fix glitches on DVD menus with Direct3D11
- Fix non-HDR content playback on HDR screens with Direct3D11
- Fix YUV full range displayed incorrectly in Direct3D11
- Fix miscellaneous crashes in Direct3D11
- Fix potential black screen with 10bits videos on Direct3D11
macOS:
- Fix Growl notifications on recent macOS versions
- Fix conversion output file name encoding
- Fix crash reporting on macOS 10.7 and 10.8
- Fix crash on exit
- Fix remember playback position
- Fix Blu-ray disc Java menu
- Fix swiping on time slider to change position
- Fix problems with restoring user name from keychain
- Fix localization issues
Qt:
- Fix last folder used in open dialogs
- Allow to customize the seek jump when using the mousewheel
- Fix fullscreen controller positionment on multiscreen setups
- Fix pasted URLs not being trimmed
- Fix jump size not being configurable
- Fix missing time labels updates
- Fix playback speed slider not accepting 1.0x value
- Fix raw input dump
- Fix window size after a fullscreen playback
Misc:
- Fix lua rc & oldrc interfaces host specification
- Fix crashes when searching for renderers
- Relocate localedir for Linux (improves snap i18n support)
- Fix VDPAU GLX usage on Linux
- Improve support for NetBSD
- Fix MSI script for Windows
- Fix libvlc_media_list not going to next media
- Fix character encoding on win32 consoles
- Miscellaneous chromecast improvements
- Fix missing OSD navigation feedback
- Various VLSub improvements
- lua: Fix scripts not being loaded on some filesystems
- lua: Add vlc.io APIs to handle UTF-8 paths
