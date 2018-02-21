With so many languages to choose from, learning how to code can be daunting for newcomers. But when it comes to choosing that first language, Python is one of the best choices. Hailed for its versatility, popularity, and user-friendly nature, Python is ideal for those looking to pick up the essentials of programming without getting lost in lines of code, and with the Pay What You Want: Absolute Python Bundle, you can get started with five Python courses, all for a price you choose.

Here's how the deal works: pay what you want and you'll instantly unlock one of the five courses. Beat the average price paid, and you'll get the remaining four at no extra charge.

From understanding loops, variables, and strings, to tackling advanced tools, like TensorFlow and Selenium Webdriver, this 50-hour collection will give you the training to start working with Python and create your own programming projects.

Choose your price, and you can kickstart your Python education with the Pay What You Want: Absolute Python Bundle.

