Samsung might have all the attention at MWC after it unveiled the Galaxy S9 and S9+, but there are plenty of other devices at the event. One of the companies launching new products is HMD Global, which creates Nokia-branded phones under license. It announced several handsets yesterday, including its most powerful smartphone ever: The Nokia 8 Sirocco.

HMD’s most expensive offering is an upgraded version of its Nokia 8 flagship. It comes with some high-end specs, including a 5.5-inch QHD pOLED (2560 x 1440) display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage,12-megapixel (f/1.75 aperture) and 13-megapixel (f/2.6 aperture, telephoto lens, 2x lossless zoom) cameras, wireless charging, and facial recognition security. Somewhat surprisingly, HMD has gone with last year’s Snapdragon 835 platform, rather than the new 845 found in the Galaxy S9. The Nokia 8 Sirocco also comes with a high-end price of €749 (around $920). It launches in early April.

Next is the Nokia 7 Plus. It might be almost half the price of the Sirocco, but it still boasts a 6-inch 2,160 x 1,080 display, 12MP/13MP cameras (with Zeiss optics, like the Sirocco), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, and a 3,800mAh battery. It costs €399 (around $490).

Further down the list is the second-generation Nokia 6, which will cost €279 (around $343) and is available from May. This mid-range device features a Snapdragon 630, 5.5-inch IPS LCD full HD display, and is machined from a single block of aluminum.

Finally, we have the Nokia 1. This phone is the very definition of low-end, featuring a MediaTek MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz, 1 GB of RAM, and a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display. It runs Android Oreo Go Edition, which is a version of Android optimized for phones with memory of 1GB or less. The Nokia 1 does, however, cost just $85, so you’re pretty much getting what you pay for.

HMD also said it is a partner in the Android One program. Google says this offers "the best version of Android, right out of the box,” which means stock Android, no bloatware, and quicker, guaranteed updates. HMD added that its lineup will "come with no unnecessary UI changes or hidden processes that would eat up battery life or slow them down so you can enjoy your new phone for longer."

We'll be covering the Nokia 8110 "banana phone" in a later post.

Here are the full specs:

Nokia 1:

850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 38, 40

Network speed: LTE FDD/TDD up to 150Mbps DL and up to 50Mbps UL

OS: Android Oreo™ (Go edition)

Chipset: MediaTek MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz

RAM: 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM

Storage: 8 GB eMMC internal memory with MicroSD card slot (support up to 128GB)

Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS

Primary camera: 5MP FF with LED Flash

Front facing camera: 2MP FF

Connectivity/Sensors: 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/AGPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, g-sensor,

Battery: Removable 2150mAh battery

Audio playback file formats: 3G2, 3GP, AAC, AMR, M4A, MKV, MP3, MP4

Dimensions: 133.6×67.78×9.5mm

FM radio

Nano SIM

Nokia 6:

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 (Full band 41)

Network speed: LTE Cat. 4, 150Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo™

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 630 mobile platform

RAM/Storage variants: 3 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 32 GB internal user memory2 or 4 GB LPDDR 4 RAM with 64 GB internal user memory2 both variants available with MicroSD card slot3 (up to 128 GB support)

Form factor: Touch monoblock with on-screen keys

Display: 5.5” IPS LCD full HD (1920 x 1080, 16:9), sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 450 nits, laminated, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Primary camera: 16MP PDAF / 1.0um / F2.0, dual-tone flash, ZEISS optics

Front facing camera: 8MP FF, 1.12um / F2.0 / FOV 84˚

Connectivity & sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, FM/RDS, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, NFC

Battery: Integrated 3000mAh battery4

Audio: Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 2 mics

Dimensions: 148.8×75.8×8.15 mm (8.6 mm with camera bump)

Nano SIM

Nokia 7 Plus:

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, WCDMA: Band 1, 2, 5, 8, LTE: Band 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41(Full band 41)

Network speed: LTE Cat 6, 2CA, 300Mbps DL/50Mbps UL

OS: Android 8.0 Oreo™

Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 660 mobile platform

RAM: 4 GB LPDDR 4

Storage: 64 GB internal memory2 with MicroSD card slot3 (up to 256 GB support)

Form factor: touch monoblock with on-screen keys

Display: 6” IPS LCD full HD+ (2160 x 1080, 18:9), sculpted Corning® Gorilla® Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 500 nits, 1:1500 contrast ratio, laminated and polarised

Primary camera: 12MP, 1.4um f1.75, 2PD, ZEISS with dual-tone flash

Secondary camera: 13MP, 1.0um, F2.6, ZEISS

Front facing camera: 16MP FF 1.0um, F2.0, ZEISS

Connectivity/sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm AV jack, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor

Battery: Integrated 3800mAh battery4 with USB type-C fast charging and 2-day battery life5

Audio: Single speaker with smart amplifier, Nokia spatial audio capture with 3 mics

Dimensions: 158.38×75.64×7.99 mm (9.55 mm with camera bump)

Nano SIM

Nokia 8 Sirocco:

Networks: GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, CDMA One: BC (800), CDMA 2000: BC0 (800). WCDMA, 1,2,5,8, TDS CDMA 34,39 FDD-LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28 TDD-LTE: 34, 38, 39, 40, 41

Network speed: LTE Cat 12 600Mbps DL \ Cat13 150Mbps(64QAM) UL

OS: Android Oreo™

CPU: Qualcomm™ Snapdragon® 835 Mobile Platform

RAM: 6 GB LPPDDR 4X

Storage: 128G GB USF2.1 internal user memory2

Form factor: Touch monoblock with capacitive system keys

Display: 5.5” QHD pOLED, 3D Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

Primary camera: 12MP wide, 2L7, 1.4um, 2PD, f/1.75, FOV 78”

Secondary camera: 13MP tele, 3M3, 1.0um, f/2.6, FOV 47.3”, dual-tone flash

Front-facing camera: 5MP, 4E8, 1.4um, F/2.0, FF, display flash

Connectivity/sensors: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC,ANT+, fingerprint sensor, ALS/PS, g-sensor, e-compass, gyro, hall sensor, barometer

Battery: integrated 3260mAh battery3

Audio: 3 AOP mics, smart amp on single speaker

Charging: QC 4 compatible, Qi wireless charging compliance

Dimensions: 140.93×72.97×7.5 mm

Nano SIM