The full list of nominations for the British Academy Video Game Awards has been revealed, and its good news for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Ninja Theory's gorgeous action-adventure that deals with the complex issue of mental health is up for nine awards, including the coveted title of Best Game.

Hellblade made it onto our (soon to be updated) list of Best PC games you should be playing thanks to its blend of looks, atmosphere, and the sensitive way it deals with a difficult subject matter. As well as Best Game, it’s also been nominated for awards in the Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Game Beyond Entertainment, Game Innovation, Music, and Narrative categories.

The title with the second-highest number of nominations is PlayStation 4-exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. One of the best games available on Sony’s console, Zero Dawn has eight nominations and is also a contender for the Best Game award.

Following this is What Remains of Edith Finch—another game that made it onto our must-play list. Edith Finch’s narrative-driven gameplay and compelling story made it a surprise hit last year, earning it seven BAFTA nominations.

It’s a tie for the game with the fourth-highest number of awards: both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and puzzler Gorogoa have five.

It isn’t a surprise to see Hellblade appear in the new Game Beyond Entertainment category. This recognizes titles that “deliver a transformational experience beyond pure entertainment.” Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Night in the Woods, and Bury Me, My Love are some of the other games nominated for this award.

Best Game is, of course, the award everyone wants to win. While it faces some tough competition, it’s hard to imagine anything other than Zelda: Breath of the Wild walking away with the night’s top prize.

The BAFTA video game awards take place 12th April in London.

Here is the full list of nominations:

Artistic Achievement

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hellblade

Horizon

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Audio Achievement

COD: World War 2

Destiny 2

Hellblade

Horizon

Star Wars Battlefront 2

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Best Game

Assassin's Creed Origins

Hellblade

Horizon

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

British Game

Hellblade

Monument Valley 2

Reigns: Her Majesty

The Sexy Brutale

Sniper Elite 4

Total War: Warhammer 2

Debut Game

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Hollow Knight

Night in the Woods

The Sexy Brutale

Slime Rancher

Evolving Game

Clash Royale

Final Fantasy 15

Fortnite

Overwatch

PUBG

Rainbow Six Siege

Family

Just Dance 2018

Lego Worlds

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Monument Valley 2

Snipperclips

Super Mario Odyssey

Game Beyond Entertainment

Bury Me, My Love

Hellblade

Last Day of June

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Night in the Woods

Sea Hero Quest VR

Game Design

Assassin's Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier Automata

Super Mario Odyssey

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game Innovation

Gorogoa

Hellblade

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Nier Automata

Snipperclips

What Remains of Edith Finch

Mobile Game

Bury Me, My Love

Golf Clash

Gorogoa

Kami 2

Monument Valley 2

Stranger Things: The Game

Multiplayer

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (yay!)

Fortnite

Gang Beasts

PUBG

Splatoon 2

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Music

Cuphead

Get Even

Hellblade

Horizon

Zelda: Breath of the Wild

What Remains of Edith Finch

Narrative

Hellblade

Horizon

Night in the Woods

Tacoma

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Original Property

Cuphead

Gorogoa

Horizon

Night in the Woods

PUBG

What Remains of Edity Finch

Performer

Abubakar Salim as Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins

Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon

Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade

Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch