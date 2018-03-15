BAFTA game nominations reveal Hellblade is up for nine awards
Followed by Horizon: Zero Dawn, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Gorogoa
The full list of nominations for the British Academy Video Game Awards has been revealed, and its good news for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Ninja Theory's gorgeous action-adventure that deals with the complex issue of mental health is up for nine awards, including the coveted title of Best Game.
Hellblade made it onto our (soon to be updated) list of Best PC games you should be playing thanks to its blend of looks, atmosphere, and the sensitive way it deals with a difficult subject matter. As well as Best Game, it’s also been nominated for awards in the Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, British Game, Game Beyond Entertainment, Game Innovation, Music, and Narrative categories.
The title with the second-highest number of nominations is PlayStation 4-exclusive Horizon: Zero Dawn. One of the best games available on Sony’s console, Zero Dawn has eight nominations and is also a contender for the Best Game award.
Following this is What Remains of Edith Finch—another game that made it onto our must-play list. Edith Finch’s narrative-driven gameplay and compelling story made it a surprise hit last year, earning it seven BAFTA nominations.
It’s a tie for the game with the fourth-highest number of awards: both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and puzzler Gorogoa have five.
It isn’t a surprise to see Hellblade appear in the new Game Beyond Entertainment category. This recognizes titles that “deliver a transformational experience beyond pure entertainment.” Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Night in the Woods, and Bury Me, My Love are some of the other games nominated for this award.
Best Game is, of course, the award everyone wants to win. While it faces some tough competition, it’s hard to imagine anything other than Zelda: Breath of the Wild walking away with the night’s top prize.
The BAFTA video game awards take place 12th April in London.
Here is the full list of nominations:
Artistic Achievement
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Audio Achievement
- COD: World War 2
- Destiny 2
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Best Game
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
British Game
- Hellblade
- Monument Valley 2
- Reigns: Her Majesty
- The Sexy Brutale
- Sniper Elite 4
- Total War: Warhammer 2
Debut Game
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Hollow Knight
- Night in the Woods
- The Sexy Brutale
- Slime Rancher
Evolving Game
- Clash Royale
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fortnite
- Overwatch
- PUBG
- Rainbow Six Siege
Family
- Just Dance 2018
- Lego Worlds
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Monument Valley 2
- Snipperclips
- Super Mario Odyssey
Game Beyond Entertainment
- Bury Me, My Love
- Hellblade
- Last Day of June
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Night in the Woods
- Sea Hero Quest VR
Game Design
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier Automata
- Super Mario Odyssey
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Game Innovation
- Gorogoa
- Hellblade
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Nier Automata
- Snipperclips
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Mobile Game
- Bury Me, My Love
- Golf Clash
- Gorogoa
- Kami 2
- Monument Valley 2
- Stranger Things: The Game
Multiplayer
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 (yay!)
- Fortnite
- Gang Beasts
- PUBG
- Splatoon 2
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
Music
- Cuphead
- Get Even
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- What Remains of Edith Finch
Narrative
- Hellblade
- Horizon
- Night in the Woods
- Tacoma
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
Original Property
- Cuphead
- Gorogoa
- Horizon
- Night in the Woods
- PUBG
- What Remains of Edity Finch
Performer
- Abubakar Salim as Bayek in Assassin's Creed Origins
- Ashly Burch as Aloy in Horizon
- Claudia Black as Chloe Frazer in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Laura Bailey as Nadine Ross in Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Melina Juergens as Senua in Hellblade
- Valerie Rose Lohman as Edith Finch in What Remains of Edith Finch