Ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft can be incredibly useful but as high-frequency users can attest to, the cost of that convenience can quickly add up. Fortunately for such users, there may be some relief in sight.

Multiple publications are reporting that Lyft is trialing a subscription-based model with some users. A writer at Variety recently received an invite to Lyft’s “All Access” plan that offered 30 rides a month for a flat fee of $199. A New York Times reporter, meanwhile, was offered 30 rides for $300 a month, Engadget got an offer for up to seven rides a week for $49 and a writer for The Viral Fever for an offer of 60 rides for $399.

Clearly, it seems as though Lyft is testing several pricing tiers (or perhaps the varying prices could have to do with where a user lives). In all cases, individual rides are covered up to $15. Anything over that and you’re expected to pay the difference.

The invites are just now going out although according to a Lyft spokesperson, the company has been testing the plans for a few months now.

Lyft CEO Logan Green said during a press event earlier this week that they aim to move the industry from one based on ownership to one based on subscription.

