Warner Bros. is re-releasing The Matrix in 4K. The offering, a 4K Ultra HD / Blu-ray / digital combo, is set to arrive on May 22 and is priced at $41.99.

According to 4K.com, the 4K remaster was performed using the original 35mm film rolls it was filmed on. As such, it should upscale to 4K far better than content sourced from a 1080p digital recording. The process was also reportedly overseen by Bill Pope who worked as the original director of photography on the 1999 film.

Special features and technical specs:

New 4K remaster supervised by director of photography Bill Pope

Newly remastered Dolby Atmos track for this release

Dolby VisionTM HDR-enabled presentation that dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen — frame by frame.

4K Blu-ray special features:

Written Introduction by the Wachowskis

"Philosopher" Commentary by Dr. Cornel West and Ken Wilbur

"Critics" Commentary by Todd McCarthy, John Powers and David Thomson

"Cast & Crew" Commentary by Carrie-Anne Moss, Zach Staenberg and John Gaeta

"Composer" Commentary by Don Davis with Music Only Track

Blu-ray special features:

The Matrix Revisited

Follow the White Rabbit

Take the Red Pill

Marilyn Manson "Rock is Dead" Music Video

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

*The Blu-ray release will also be sourced from the brand new 4K remaster of the film.