If you’ve ever wanted to broadcast a live stream to YouTube but were put off by the idea of downloading and setting up encoding software, here’s some good news: Google has revealed it’s revamping the feature to make live streaming on its video site a whole lot quicker and easier.

Now, there’s no need to download specific software or endure a lengthy configuration process. All you have to do to start streaming is head over to www.youtube.com/webcam and select the “Go Live” button.

The new feature removes the need to install an encoder, which sends content from a desktop, camera, and microphone to YouTube to be live streamed. Ultimately, it could result in more people broadcasting their own live streams on the world’s second most popular website.

Right now, the option is only available through the Chrome browser, but Google says it is expanding it to more browsers soon.

“Normally, you have to do this encoder bulls*t […] this is so much easier this way. I feel like I’ll live stream way more with this,” said RawBeautyKristi, one of the YouTube creators who has been testing an early version of the software.

Google also wants to make it easier for YouTubers to live stream straight from their phones. It is working with Asus, LG, Motorola, Nokia, and Samsung so that you can start a live broadcast directly from the camera app, thanks to the YouTube Mobile Live deep link. The feature will arrive in select devices from these companies over the coming months, and Google says it will expand to other manufacturers over the course of the year.

By adding simpler live streaming capabilities, Google is hoping to better compete against industry leaders such as Twitch, Facebook Live, and Periscope.