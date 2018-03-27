What’s better than two rear-facing cameras on a smartphone? According to Huawei’s logic, the answer is simple – three cameras.

Huawei at a launch event in Paris on Tuesday announced the P20 Pro, a stunning flagship featuring the “world’s first” Leica triple camera system with the highest total pixel count available on a phone today.

The array consists of a 40-megapixel RGB sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 apertures, respectively. There’s also a color temperature sensor to enhance color reproduction and Leica 3x telephoto lens (VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.6-2.4/27-80ASPH) in addition to the front-facing, 24-megapixel f/2.0 aperture shooter.

DxOMark awarded the P20 Pro an overall score of 109 and an unprecedented photo sub-score of 114 points.

“With an overall score of 109 points, the Huawei P20 Pro sets a new benchmark for smartphone cameras on DxOMark.com, outscoring all of its closest rivals, such as the Apple iPhone X, the Google Pixel 2, and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus by a margin that is close to or higher than 10 points.”

If mobile photography is your thing, the P20 Pro looks tough to beat at the moment.

Elsewhere, you’ll find a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2,240 x 1,080 pixels that’s powered by Huawei’s own Kirin 970 octa-core processor (four Cortex-A73 cores at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz). The SoC is mated to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of local storage. It draws power from a 4,000mAh battery although unfortunately, there isn’t a wireless charging option.

The handset runs Huawei’s EMUI overlay on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

If that isn’t enough to get you excited, there’s also a new high-end Porsche Design Mate RS version that bumps the resolution up to 2,880 x 1,440 pixels, drops the notch, pushes local storage to 512GB, adds wireless charging and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor (in addition to the standard rear-mounted fingerprint reader).

The new Huawei P20 Pro is available from today priced at 899 euros, or around $1,115. If you want the top-end Porsche Design model, that’ll reportedly set you back 2095 euros (for the 512GB version) which translates to a whopping $2,600. It launches on April 12.