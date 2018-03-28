After Facebook's Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, the social media platform has been in full damage control mode. Company CEO Mark Zuckerburg has issued a statement apologizing for his company's handling of the situation and promised to roll out new platform features to make managing privacy settings easier than before for Facebook users.

While Facebook remains in hot water with the public and government institutions alike, other companies have been quick to take advantage of the situation. Yesterday, we reported Mozilla launched their "Facebook Container" extension for Firefox. The tool allows users to isolate their Facebook session from the rest of their web browsing, preventing the platform from gathering data on their web activity.

Now, it seems a fellow social media platform is learning from Facebook's example. According to Mashable, Snapchat's latest beta currently has a tab called "Connected Apps." As the name implies, this tab, located on the Settings page, appears to allow users to select what information a given third-party app has access to within Snapchat.

Indeed, though the page is unfinished, it currently contains two lines of text which simply say "These apps are connected to your Snapchat account. Choose an app to control what it has access to." It's unclear when or if this feature will roll out to Snapchat's stable branch but giving users more control over the apps that have access to their data can only be a good thing.