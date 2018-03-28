PC case modding was just becoming a thing when I first got involved in computers nearly 20 years ago. I fondly recall spending countless hours perusing Virtual Hideout’s Cool Case Gallery, marveling over contributions that seemed mind-blowing at the time. By today’s standards, they’re outright laughable.

Case in point is this work of art from Designs By IFR. Although one might consider it more of an arts & crafts project or perhaps even a diorama, Project Far Cry 5 is absolutely stunning no matter how you slice it.

Best yet, the PC – valued at $4,300 – is being given away. Details on how to enter can found over on contest entry site Gleam. Full specs on the machine are as follows:

Fractal Design Define R6

Ryzen 7 1800x

MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon Motherboard

MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 GPU

G.Skill Trident Z RGB 16GB 3000mhz RAM

Samsung 850 EVO 500gb SSD

Cooler Master V850 PSU

Thermaltake Riing plus RGB Fans

Cables

EK Water Blocks Water Cooling

Even if you don’t win, the time-lapse buildlog is well worth watching.

