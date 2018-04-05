If you like to regularly switch luxury vehicles and don’t care about actually owning a car, here’s some good news: BMW has joined the list of automakers offering a vehicle subscription service. Using a mobile app, customers can swap between BMWs as often as they like. Unsurprisingly, it doesn’t come cheap.

A pilot of the new service, called Access, is being launched in Nashville, Tennessee, this week. It will be available in two tiers: the $2000 per month ‘Legend,’ and the $3700 per month ‘M.’

Opting for Legend lets members choose from the M2, the 4 Series and 5 Series sedans, and the X5 SUV, along with all their hybrid versions. Those willing to spend $3700 for the “highly emotional and exhilarating” M tier will get access to the M4, M5, or M6 convertibles, along with the X5M and X6M SUVs, though BMW’s 7-series vehicles aren’t included.

While the service’s prices seem pretty eye-watering, they do include insurance, maintenance, and roadside assistance. Plus, once a user requests a vehicle via the Android or iOS app, it will be delivered by a concierge to their location at the desired time, freshly fueled and fully detailed. Best of all, there is no limit on how often you can switch vehicles each month.

Bloomberg notes that $3700 is nearly three times the cost of the monthly lease payments on a 2018 M5 sedan in the Nashville area, though this does require a total upfront payment of $5,724, and it doesn’t include insurance and maintenance.

With Access, BMW is joining other vehicle manufacturers in offering a subscription service. Porsche’s 'Passport' program ranges from $2000 to $3000 per month, while Cadillac's 'Book' is a straight $1500 per month.