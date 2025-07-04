In a nutshell: Slate Auto, the EV startup that promised to make an all-American electric pickup and sell it under $20,000, will no longer be placing the vehicle in that price bracket. The increase is because of Donald Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which will end federal EV tax credits in September.

There's been plenty of excitement surrounding the Slate Truck, the first vehicle from the Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto. Thanks to its no-frills design, including plastic body panels, a lack of touchscreen, radio, or Bluetooth, and other stripped-down elements, it was set to arrive with a sub-$20,000 price.

However, the truck's low selling point included the application of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit to its price. Unfortunately for interested buyers, Trump's bill, which is being signed into law later today, will cause the incentive to end in September.

Slate Auto has updated its website to reflect the change. It now shows the truck with an expected price of "mid-twenties," indicating that it hasn't settled on an exact price yet.

Slate was prepared for this event. It had always included the warning that the truck's base model might be more expensive than $20,000 as federal incentives were "subject to change."

Manufacture of the truck won't start until the end of 2026 at the earliest. The company is highlighting the numerous customization options available, such as battery capacites, pre-installed accessories like wraps, and upgrade kits that convert the truck into an SUV – it's possible that few customers were intending to buy the cheapest base model.

Like Tesla, Slate is using a direct-to-consumer model for sales of its truck. There is no dealership network; customers can preorder one online for a $50 deposit and pick it up at regional centers or opt for home delivery at an additional cost.

ELON NEVER WANTED AN EV MANDATE OR SUBSIDIES



Elon's opposition to the 'One Big Beautiful Bill' has never been about its removal of EV tax credits or the EV mandate, it's simply about his passionate opposition to rising government debt.



He knew at the time he endorsed Trump that… https://t.co/nsZTRrDmSZ pic.twitter.com/yC2ZfHQSjA – Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 1, 2025

The One Big, Beautiful Bill Act is the reason behind the public fallout between Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Musk says his opposition to the bill isn't related to it ending EV tax credits; he says it's over his opposition to rising government debt, which it is expected to increase by $3.3 trillion.