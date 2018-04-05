If you're a professional who regularly creates HDR content, you probably already know how important it is to have a display with accurate color reproduction. While there are certainly plenty of options on the market that would fit that bill, Eizo is looking to catch your eye with their latest offering.

Dubbed the "ColorEdge CG319X," Eizo's newest display is geared towards HDR professionals. Sitting at 31.1" in total, the CG319X contains an impressive 4096x2160 (DCI 4K) IPS panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a 9ms response time.

As with other professional HDR monitors on the market, the CG319X also includes a detachable "hood" aimed at reducing glare and eliminating distractions as you work.

Resolution and refresh rate aside, the display's main selling point is its ability to reproduce 99 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and 98% of the DCI-P3 color space. To make colors particularly vibrant, the CG319X's display is rated for a 1500:1 contrast ratio with a maximum brightness of 350 cd/m².

The CG319X includes its own, automatic HDR calibrator, eliminating the need for a third-party calibration device. Interestingly, Eizo's built-in calibrator will allow you to continue using the display while it works, though the company recommends you avoid particularly color-sensitive operations during the calibration period.

If you want to snag a CG319X for yourself, the display will be available sometime in May, though Eizo hasn't announced the device's pricing information just yet.