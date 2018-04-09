Apple on Monday announced (Product) RED Special Edition versions of its iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphone. Functionally, the special edition iPhones are identical to the regular iPhones Apple launched last September. What’s different is that the phones feature a red glass back that matches the aluminum band around the edges and contrasts the black front.

A portion of the proceeds from all (Product) RED sales goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants which provide testing, counseling, treatment and prevention programs. RED specifically focuses on eliminating transmission of the virus from mothers to their babies in select African countries.

Apple has donated more than $160 million to the campaign since partnering with RED in 2006 and is the organization’s largest corporate donor.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of product marketing, said the special edition iPhones offer customers the opportunity to make an impact in fighting the spread of HIV and AIDS. RED CEO Deborah Dugan said Apple’s contributions equate to more than 800 million days of lifesaving ARV medication that prevents the virus’ transmission.

The special edition (Product) RED iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available to order online starting tomorrow and in stores from Friday, April 13. Pricing starts at $699 for a model with 64GB of storage. There’s also a new (Product) RED iPhone X leather folio that goes on sale tomorrow for $99.