NASA for the better part of the past decade has been collecting stunning imagery of the Moon’s surface using its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO). This week, the space agency shared imagery highlighting several interesting lunar terrain features – all in glorious 4K resolution.

This isn’t the first time NASA has distributed content from the LRO. In 2011, NASA published its original Tour of the Moon, a five-minute animation that took viewers on a virtual tour of our nearby satellite. The latest tour uses the same camera path but draws from NASA’s vastly expanded data trove.

Ernie Wright with NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio notes that some of the features in the video highlight near-side terrain and are familiar to both professional and amateur observers here on Earth while others can only be seen clearly from space. It’s a real visual treat, especially if you’ve got a 4K display to properly take it all in.

