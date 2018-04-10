There's no denying Minecraft is a popular game. As of February, 2017, the block-based building title sold over 122 million copies with 55 million active users per month.

As the game grew over time, it was no surprise to see creator Mojang launch an annual convention for Minecraft back in 2010, appropriately dubbed Minecon. Though the convention had its fair share of issues, it was still an exciting, popular event for many dedicated Minecraft fans.

In August, 2017, however, Mojang announced Minecon as the community knew it would be effectively canceled moving forward and replaced with an online conference known as "Minecraft Earth."

That online convention is returning this year and it will function pretty much the same as it did in 2017. The virtual convention will contain various panels, a costume contest and Minecraft news - this time around, however, convention organizers will be allowing the community to more easily get in on the action.

"We want this year’s MINECON Earth to be more about you - the community," Minecon Earth 2018's page reads. "...so this year, we’re hosting a few panels where you can share your Minecraft insight. Submit your ideas for panels - if yours makes the cut we’ll record it and show it at MINECON Earth!"

If you want to watch the virtual convention for yourself, tune in to the official Minecraft website on September 29 - unlike the original, physical Minecon convention, Minecon Earth "attendance" is completely free and the entire event will be streamed live.