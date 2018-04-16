There are a few functions that now come as standard in modern smartphones; one of them is being able to go online. But owners of Samsung’s new Galaxy J2 Pro aren’t going to be using it for social media, email, or the internet as it lacks any mobile data connectivity.

The tech giant's Korea-only announcement says that the J2 Pro “is a product that blocks mobile data such as 3G, LTE, and Wi-Fi, and needs to focus on learning and needs of senior users who are sensitive to data charges. “

The J2 Pro comes with some fairly entry-level specs: a 1.4 GHz quad-core CPU, 1.5 GB of RAM, a microSD slot, a 5-inch qHD (960 × 540) screen, an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera, and a removable 2,600 mAh battery. While it does have an LTE modem, its only function is for making calls and texts. It also comes with a music app and a radio app, as well as a voice recorder and a Korean-English dictionary.

The target audience for the J2 Pro are teens taking South Korea’s “College Scholastic Ability Test,” or suneung. The exam is seen as vitally important and can have a massive influence on the rest of a student’s life. Teenagers are expected to study for the test for a year, which is where the J2 Pro comes in. Its lack of online connectivity means Korean kids can focus on studying without distractions.

The device costs around 200,000 won, or about $190, which seems quite expensive when you consider some of the other low-end handsets available. However, Samsung is making the J2 Pro an appealing buy for students with a promotion: once someone has completed either the 2019 and 2020 suneung exam, they can trade in the handset for a Galaxy S, Note, or an A-series phone released after 2018 and have the J2 Pro’s cost reimbursed.

Unsurprisingly, it seems that the J2 Pro is only being released in Korea.