In what is likely a response to Nvidia's GeForce Partner Program, Asus has officially rebranded its ROG lineup of AMD graphics cards to AREZ. The change allows for ROG to be exclusive to GeForce products while AREZ will be specific to AMD products. The new branding does not affect any hardware specifications and also does not greatly affect product naming conventions.

Any Radeon graphics card that previously carried the ROG Strix name will be marketed as AREZ Strix. Asus Dual will transition to AREZ Dual, and Asus Expedition series will now be called AREZ Expedition. Consumers familiar with previous product names should have no trouble finding and locating GPUs with different names.

The AREZ name is extremely similar to the Ares series that Asus launched back in 2010 with the Radeon HD 5870 followed by an extreme option dubbed the Radeon HD 5970 that carried two 5870 GPUs on a single PCB. By itself, AREZ does not actually stand for anything. Although, Ares was named after the Greek God of War.

Asus has already updated its website to reflect the branding changes. All Radeon graphics cards from the R5 230 targeting HTPC builds on up to the RX 580 and RX Vega series can be viewed with the updated branding.

Graphics cards carrying the new AREZ brand will be available beginning in May 2018.

The full list of rebranded graphics cards is presented below:

