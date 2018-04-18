It seems last year’s report claiming that Apple would launch a successor to the iPhone SE in the first half of 2018 could turn out to be accurate. A recent filing by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) references several unannounced iPhone models, suggesting another iPhone could be arriving very soon.

As discovered by Consomac, none of the eleven model numbers match any previously launched iPhones. The same database suggested the arrival of the AirPods, iPhone 7, new MacBooks, and the latest iPad, so it has an excellent track record when it comes to revealing imminent Apple product launches.

Most of the items end up releasing around one month after their arrival in the database, which would put the new iPhone launch date sometime in May or early June.

With the next flagship iPhone 8/X successors set to arrive sometime during the fall, it seems most likely that the next Apple handset will be a new iPhone SE. Apple released the original SE back in March 2016, so it's overdue an upgrade, and the time of year is about right for a new model to be unveiled.

The 2017 report said the iPhone SE 2 would be manufactured exclusively by Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, and that it would be powered by Apple’s A10 Fusion chip alongside 2GB of RAM and up to 128GB of local storage. It’s also expected to feature a 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, a five-megapixel front camera, and a 1,700mAh battery, while a more recent report suggested it would come with a glass back to enable wireless charging.

Although the iPhone SE 2 will probably keep the same iPhone 5S design as its predecessor, it could come with some surprises, such as an A11 Bionic processor and a headphone jack.

Whatever specs the iPhone SE 2 ships with, Apple will be hoping it can match the success of the original model, which topped the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index last year.