Rumor mill: For years, leakers have reported that Apple is working to eliminate physical buttons from the iPhone entirely. Although the company opted to keep them on the iPhone 15, 16, and likely the upcoming iPhone 17, new information suggests that Apple is expanding its buttonless ambitions across multiple devices.

Weibo-based leaker "Instant Digital" (via MacRumors) recently revived rumors that Apple is exploring ways to replace physical buttons with haptic inputs. This radical change could debut in future iPhones and other mobile devices.

Back in 2022, leaks indicated that the iPhone 15 might replace its protruding power and volume buttons with touch-sensitive areas that use haptic feedback to simulate physical presses – similar to the iPhone 7's haptic home button.

However, both the iPhone 15 and 16 retained traditional buttons, and the iPhone 17, expected later this year, will likely be no different. Recently, the rumors had quieted down, with reports suggesting that Apple had temporarily shelved the project.

Some speculate that Apple is gradually working toward a completely smooth iPhone, one without buttons or ports, that relies entirely on touch and wireless technologies.

Beyond offering a cleaner aesthetic, removing physical buttons could improve durability. Fewer moving parts mean less internal wear and tear, and eliminating external buttons and ports can enhance waterproofing. However, dropping USB support would be a dramatic and unprecedented design shift.

Although Apple hasn't given up on haptics, accuracy remains a major challenge. Instant Digital claims the company is still working to minimize accidental inputs, while also expanding these efforts to the iPad and Apple Watch.

Meanwhile, the latest iPhone 17 rumors suggest Apple plans to introduce a new mid-tier model: the iPhone 17 Air. At just 5.5mm thick, it will feature a 6.6-inch always-on OLED display with 120Hz ProMotion support and a new A19 processor.

While the iPhone 17 Pro and Air models are expected to include 12GB of RAM, analyst Jeff Pu believes the base model will likely ship with 8GB of RAM and the A18 processor – the same chip found in the base iPhone 16. However, the newer device may feature a slightly larger 6.3-inch display.

Apple typically unveils new iPhones in the fall, but the first preview of this year's software updates will arrive next week at the 2025 Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9. There, Apple is expected to announce a rebranding of its operating systems, starting with iOS 26, macOS 26, iPadOS 26, and more.